Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

85.72EUR
9:34am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€85.83
Open
€85.93
Day's High
€86.18
Day's Low
€85.68
Volume
134,621
Avg. Vol
628,771
52-wk High
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 7 8
(3) HOLD 13 13 13 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.23 2.30 2.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 21,945.90 22,691.00 21,072.00 21,197.20
Year Ending Dec-18 27 23,186.80 24,228.00 21,992.00 22,007.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 31 3.89 4.44 3.46 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 30 4.25 4.47 4.02 4.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.38 9.80 7.00 6.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,641.00 4,645.00 4.00 0.09
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,946.00 4,767.00 179.00 3.62
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,539.38 3,591.00 51.62 1.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21,945.90 21,945.90 21,958.00 21,971.10 21,197.20
Year Ending Dec-18 23,186.80 23,186.80 23,269.10 23,298.70 22,007.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.89 3.89 3.89 3.90 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 4.25 4.25 4.27 4.28 4.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 6
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

