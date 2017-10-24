Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 5,486.00 5,486.00 5,486.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 21,945.90 22,691.00 21,072.00 21,197.20 Year Ending Dec-18 27 23,186.80 24,228.00 21,992.00 22,007.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 31 3.89 4.44 3.46 4.03 Year Ending Dec-18 30 4.25 4.47 4.02 4.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.38 9.80 7.00 6.33