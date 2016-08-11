Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 12 1,095.53 1,118.30 1,083.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 1,138.41 1,160.00 1,125.11 1,111.15 Year Ending Mar-19 13 1,171.32 1,213.00 1,138.80 1,150.78 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 13 30.13 30.90 28.26 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 30.02 32.70 27.69 30.49 Year Ending Mar-19 14 31.08 37.10 25.92 31.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -4.07 -4.07 -4.07 -3.90