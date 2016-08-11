Edition:
United Kingdom

Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

HFD.L on London Stock Exchange

330.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
330.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
642,120
52-wk High
389.50
52-wk Low
305.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 9 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.07 3.15 3.29 3.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 1,095.53 1,118.30 1,083.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 1,138.41 1,160.00 1,125.11 1,111.15
Year Ending Mar-19 13 1,171.32 1,213.00 1,138.80 1,150.78
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13 30.13 30.90 28.26 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 30.02 32.70 27.69 30.49
Year Ending Mar-19 14 31.08 37.10 25.92 31.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -4.07 -4.07 -4.07 -3.90

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,095.53 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,138.41 1,137.61 1,137.36 1,141.67 1,111.15
Year Ending Mar-19 1,171.32 1,169.43 1,169.18 1,175.98 1,150.78
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 30.13 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30.02 29.95 29.84 30.05 30.49
Year Ending Mar-19 31.08 30.74 30.63 30.87 31.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Halfords Group PLC News

» More HFD.L News

Market Views

» More HFD.L Market Views