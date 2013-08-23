Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,307.70 1,330.00 1,283.00 1,214.49 Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,345.42 1,369.90 1,330.40 1,242.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 36.30 37.20 35.90 34.66 Year Ending Dec-18 5 38.02 39.00 37.30 35.27