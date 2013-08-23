Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)
HFG.L on London Stock Exchange
830.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
830.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
830.50
830.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
64,991
64,991
52-wk High
850.00
850.00
52-wk Low
550.00
550.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,307.70
|1,330.00
|1,283.00
|1,214.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1,345.42
|1,369.90
|1,330.40
|1,242.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|36.30
|37.20
|35.90
|34.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|38.02
|39.00
|37.30
|35.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,307.70
|1,307.70
|1,307.00
|1,307.00
|1,214.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,345.42
|1,345.42
|1,342.40
|1,342.40
|1,242.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|36.30
|36.30
|36.14
|36.14
|34.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|38.02
|38.02
|37.98
|37.98
|35.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs: National Express Group PLC, Brammer plc and Hilton Food Group plc
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs: Homeserve plc, Spirit Pub Co PLC and Hilton Food Group plc
- 3 FTSE Shares Hitting New Highs: Mothercare plc, Hilton Food Group plc And Young & Co.'s Brewery plc
- Hilton Food Wraps Up A Meaty Sales Boost
- 5 Growth Shares For A Bull Market
- The Week Ahead: Barratt & Next