Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)
HIK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,170.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,170.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,170.00
1,170.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
901,574
901,574
52-wk High
2,346.00
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00
1,101.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.69
|2.62
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,956.88
|1,970.29
|1,942.00
|2,419.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2,018.08
|2,081.00
|1,944.71
|2,658.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.95
|1.06
|0.71
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.02
|1.17
|0.73
|1.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|24.45
|28.80
|20.10
|20.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,956.88
|1,960.88
|1,970.04
|2,067.16
|2,419.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,018.08
|2,031.99
|2,047.99
|2,220.75
|2,658.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.95
|0.98
|1.00
|1.06
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.02
|1.05
|1.08
|1.30
|1.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc the best FTSE 100 healthcare stock to own after today’s update?
- Is this stock the best buy in its sector following today's update?
- Do today's updates make these big fallers a buy?
- Is it too late to buy rapid risers ARM Holdings plc, WPP plc ord 10p and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc?
- 3 Brexit-resistant shares
- 3 top pharma stocks immune to Brexit: AstraZeneca plc, Shire plc and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc