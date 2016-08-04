Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)
HILS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,280.00GBp
5:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.83
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|583.92
|587.00
|577.00
|552.92
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|604.34
|616.00
|596.00
|577.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|72.04
|72.50
|71.20
|67.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|76.02
|78.30
|74.60
|69.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|583.92
|583.92
|584.43
|584.43
|552.92
|Year Ending Dec-18
|604.34
|604.34
|604.92
|604.92
|577.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|72.04
|72.04
|72.25
|72.25
|67.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|76.02
|76.02
|76.07
|76.07
|69.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
