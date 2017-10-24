Edition:
Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKLD.SI)

HKLD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

7.54USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.06 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
$7.60
Open
$7.61
Day's High
$7.64
Day's Low
$7.51
Volume
778,000
Avg. Vol
1,758,252
52-wk High
$7.89
52-wk Low
$5.97

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.81 2.81 2.81 2.81

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 2,118.25 2,426.63 1,802.00 2,045.18
Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,128.28 2,443.00 1,944.00 2,070.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.41 0.49 0.37 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.43 0.51 0.37 0.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.85 2.83 -1.13 1.87

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,118.25 2,118.25 2,113.23 2,113.04 2,045.18
Year Ending Dec-18 2,128.28 2,128.28 2,136.26 2,136.06 2,070.04
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.40
Year Ending Dec-18 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd News

