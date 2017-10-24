Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKLD.SI)
HKLD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
7.54USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.81
|2.81
|2.81
|2.81
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|2,118.25
|2,426.63
|1,802.00
|2,045.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|2,128.28
|2,443.00
|1,944.00
|2,070.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|0.41
|0.49
|0.37
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.43
|0.51
|0.37
|0.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|0.85
|2.83
|-1.13
|1.87
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,118.25
|2,118.25
|2,113.23
|2,113.04
|2,045.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,128.28
|2,128.28
|2,136.26
|2,136.06
|2,070.04
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.41
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.43
|0.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
