Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd (HKLD.SI)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 2,118.25 2,426.63 1,802.00 2,045.18 Year Ending Dec-18 10 2,128.28 2,443.00 1,944.00 2,070.04 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.41 0.49 0.37 0.40 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.43 0.51 0.37 0.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 0.85 2.83 -1.13 1.87