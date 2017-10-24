Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)
HLAG.DE on Xetra
35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.25 (+0.72%)
€0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€35.66
€35.66
Open
€35.51
€35.51
Day's High
€36.15
€36.15
Day's Low
€35.23
€35.23
Volume
84,295
84,295
Avg. Vol
124,585
124,585
52-wk High
€40.20
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83
€16.83
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.50
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.83
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,651.19
|2,882.00
|2,471.64
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|10,065.20
|11,074.70
|9,222.88
|8,395.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|11,195.20
|12,083.00
|8,805.00
|8,754.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.50
|0.75
|0.25
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.71
|1.64
|-0.14
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|2.51
|4.05
|1.18
|2.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,303.45
|2,386.20
|82.75
|3.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,054.42
|1,973.00
|81.42
|3.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,077.14
|1,928.30
|148.84
|7.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,001.62
|1,859.80
|141.82
|7.09
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,855.39
|1,925.70
|70.31
|3.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.40
|0.11
|0.51
|-127.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.52
|0.07
|0.45
|86.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.58
|-0.84
|0.26
|-44.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.67
|-0.37
|0.30
|-45.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-0.49
|-0.47
|0.02
|-4.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,651.19
|2,651.19
|2,661.54
|2,737.34
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,065.20
|10,044.70
|10,057.50
|9,894.22
|8,395.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11,195.20
|11,195.20
|11,221.80
|11,138.90
|8,754.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.50
|0.50
|0.39
|0.03
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.71
|0.97
|0.92
|0.91
|1.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.51
|2.51
|2.52
|2.46
|2.15
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
