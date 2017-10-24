Edition:
Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

HLAG.DE on Xetra

35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€35.66
Open
€35.51
Day's High
€36.15
Day's Low
€35.23
Volume
84,295
Avg. Vol
124,585
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.50 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.83 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,651.19 2,882.00 2,471.64 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 10,065.20 11,074.70 9,222.88 8,395.07
Year Ending Dec-18 13 11,195.20 12,083.00 8,805.00 8,754.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.50 0.75 0.25 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.71 1.64 -0.14 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 13 2.51 4.05 1.18 2.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,303.45 2,386.20 82.75 3.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,054.42 1,973.00 81.42 3.96
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,077.14 1,928.30 148.84 7.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,001.62 1,859.80 141.82 7.09
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,855.39 1,925.70 70.31 3.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.40 0.11 0.51 -127.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.52 0.07 0.45 86.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.58 -0.84 0.26 -44.43
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -0.67 -0.37 0.30 -45.30
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -0.49 -0.47 0.02 -4.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,651.19 2,651.19 2,661.54 2,737.34 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10,065.20 10,044.70 10,057.50 9,894.22 8,395.07
Year Ending Dec-18 11,195.20 11,195.20 11,221.80 11,138.90 8,754.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.50 0.50 0.39 0.03 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.71 0.97 0.92 0.91 1.34
Year Ending Dec-18 2.51 2.51 2.52 2.46 2.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

