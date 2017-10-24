Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 2,651.19 2,882.00 2,471.64 -- Year Ending Dec-17 11 10,065.20 11,074.70 9,222.88 8,395.07 Year Ending Dec-18 13 11,195.20 12,083.00 8,805.00 8,754.96 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.50 0.75 0.25 -- Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.71 1.64 -0.14 1.34 Year Ending Dec-18 13 2.51 4.05 1.18 2.15