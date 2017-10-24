Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)
HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
365.70INR
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.25
|1.25
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|21,037.90
|21,197.00
|20,898.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|23,656.70
|24,591.70
|22,900.00
|24,272.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|26,543.30
|27,966.00
|25,100.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|18.43
|18.90
|17.71
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|22.25
|24.30
|19.40
|26.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|30.81
|35.80
|24.63
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,083.00
|5,387.70
|695.30
|11.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,589.00
|4,998.10
|590.90
|10.57
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4,922.15
|4,465.10
|457.04
|9.29
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,229.00
|5,041.30
|187.70
|3.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|3,034.00
|3,751.40
|717.40
|23.65
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,037.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23,656.70
|23,423.00
|23,535.00
|24,513.70
|24,272.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,543.30
|26,232.00
|26,406.80
|27,662.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22.25
|22.38
|22.67
|24.00
|26.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30.81
|32.35
|33.03
|34.50
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1