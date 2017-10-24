Edition:
Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

365.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs11.05 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs354.65
Open
Rs354.85
Day's High
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs354.85
Volume
205,682
Avg. Vol
174,078
52-wk High
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 21,037.90 21,197.00 20,898.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 23,656.70 24,591.70 22,900.00 24,272.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 26,543.30 27,966.00 25,100.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 18.43 18.90 17.71 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 22.25 24.30 19.40 26.45
Year Ending Mar-19 5 30.81 35.80 24.63 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,083.00 5,387.70 695.30 11.43
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,589.00 4,998.10 590.90 10.57
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4,922.15 4,465.10 457.04 9.29
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,229.00 5,041.30 187.70 3.59
Quarter Ending Jun-12 3,034.00 3,751.40 717.40 23.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 21,037.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 23,656.70 23,423.00 23,535.00 24,513.70 24,272.00
Year Ending Mar-19 26,543.30 26,232.00 26,406.80 27,662.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18.43 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22.25 22.38 22.67 24.00 26.45
Year Ending Mar-19 30.81 32.35 33.03 34.50 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

