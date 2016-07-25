Edition:
United Kingdom

Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

HMSO.L on London Stock Exchange

521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
521.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,008,795
52-wk High
614.50
52-wk Low
520.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 6 5
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.38 2.43 2.45

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 387.38 422.00 347.00 375.57
Year Ending Dec-18 11 392.19 429.00 339.00 383.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 30.91 31.50 30.23 30.33
Year Ending Dec-18 18 32.47 33.90 30.70 31.07
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.20 10.20 10.20 10.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 387.38 386.03 386.03 385.83 375.57
Year Ending Dec-18 392.19 390.14 390.14 391.28 383.93
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 30.91 30.90 30.90 30.83 30.33
Year Ending Dec-18 32.47 32.43 32.43 32.32 31.07

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hammerson PLC News

» More HMSO.L News

Market Views

» More HMSO.L Market Views