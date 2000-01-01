Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)
HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
91.65INR
10:59am BST
91.65INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+2.35%)
Rs2.10 (+2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs89.55
Rs89.55
Open
Rs89.85
Rs89.85
Day's High
Rs92.55
Rs92.55
Day's Low
Rs88.75
Rs88.75
Volume
1,001,620
1,001,620
Avg. Vol
992,882
992,882
52-wk High
Rs102.40
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55
Rs50.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings