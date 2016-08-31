Edition:
HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange

743.50GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.10 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
748.60
Open
745.70
Day's High
746.50
Day's Low
743.00
Volume
13,394,880
Avg. Vol
23,334,135
52-wk High
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.10 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 9 11 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 2
(5) SELL 3 3 3 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.90 2.86 2.95 2.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 12,141.90 12,549.60 11,727.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13,635.70 13,635.70 13,635.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 51,234.40 52,724.00 50,150.00 52,483.50
Year Ending Dec-18 18 53,155.30 54,435.00 51,377.00 53,917.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.10 0.13 0.03 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.69 0.84 0.54 0.61
Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.73 0.87 0.64 0.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.05 10.70 5.40 0.37

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 13,600.60 14,938.00 1,337.40 9.83
Quarter Ending Sep-15 15,069.50 16,361.00 1,291.50 8.57
Quarter Ending Jun-15 15,590.50 12,825.00 2,765.50 17.74
Quarter Ending Mar-15 16,339.80 20,118.00 3,778.25 23.12
Quarter Ending Dec-12 16,621.50 14,028.00 2,593.55 15.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.06 -0.08 0.14 243.11
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.22 0.25 0.03 15.79
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.23 0.22 0.01 3.30
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.24 0.26 0.02 9.06
Quarter Ending Dec-12 29.59 0.16 29.43 99.46

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12,141.90 12,080.70 12,080.70 12,006.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 13,635.70 13,393.20 13,393.20 13,393.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 51,234.40 51,136.70 50,970.60 50,871.30 52,483.50
Year Ending Dec-18 53,155.30 53,035.40 53,036.70 52,839.60 53,917.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.09 0.10 0.09 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.69 0.69 0.68 0.68 0.61
Year Ending Dec-18 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.72 0.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

