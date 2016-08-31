HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 12,141.90 12,549.60 11,727.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 13,635.70 13,635.70 13,635.70 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 51,234.40 52,724.00 50,150.00 52,483.50 Year Ending Dec-18 18 53,155.30 54,435.00 51,377.00 53,917.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.10 0.13 0.03 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 0.69 0.84 0.54 0.61 Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.73 0.87 0.64 0.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.05 10.70 5.40 0.37