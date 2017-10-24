HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)
HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
422.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.45 (-1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs429.80
Open
Rs429.90
Day's High
Rs434.50
Day's Low
Rs421.05
Volume
40,018
Avg. Vol
94,854
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|20,774.60
|21,358.00
|20,362.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|22,983.00
|24,359.00
|22,304.00
|25,819.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|26,496.80
|28,284.00
|24,540.00
|28,831.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|15.14
|17.90
|12.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|15.53
|17.20
|14.00
|22.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|20.33
|24.50
|15.40
|21.13
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20,774.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,983.00
|22,983.00
|22,983.00
|23,825.40
|25,819.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,496.80
|26,496.80
|26,496.80
|27,436.20
|28,831.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.14
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.53
|15.53
|15.53
|17.48
|22.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.33
|20.33
|20.33
|23.78
|21.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0