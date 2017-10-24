Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)
HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
6,379.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)
119.00 (+1.90%)
119.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
6,260.00
Open
6,250.00
Day's High
6,400.00
Day's Low
6,221.00
Volume
31,525
Avg. Vol
112,564
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|1,806.00
|1,806.00
|1,806.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|1,904.00
|1,904.00
|1,904.00
|2,017.39
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|2,034.00
|2,034.00
|2,034.00
|2,213.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|480.00
|480.00
|480.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1
|520.00
|520.00
|520.00
|638.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|556.00
|556.00
|556.00
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1,806.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|1,904.00
|1,904.00
|1,904.00
|1,904.00
|2,017.39
|Year Ending Feb-19
|2,034.00
|2,034.00
|2,034.00
|2,034.00
|2,213.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|480.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|520.00
|520.00
|520.00
|520.00
|638.00
|Year Ending Feb-19
|556.00
|556.00
|556.00
|556.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct
- BRIEF-Holdsport sees HY HEPS of 191.1 to 199.3 cents per share
- BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport
- BRIEF-Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd
- South African Brian Joffe's Long4Life buys a beauty salon chain