Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Feb-17 1 1,806.00 1,806.00 1,806.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 1 1,904.00 1,904.00 1,904.00 2,017.39 Year Ending Feb-19 1 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,213.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Feb-17 1 480.00 480.00 480.00 -- Year Ending Feb-18 1 520.00 520.00 520.00 638.00 Year Ending Feb-19 1 556.00 556.00 556.00 -- LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 --