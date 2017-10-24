Edition:
Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,379.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)

119.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
6,260.00
Open
6,250.00
Day's High
6,400.00
Day's Low
6,221.00
Volume
31,525
Avg. Vol
112,564
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 1,806.00 1,806.00 1,806.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 1,904.00 1,904.00 1,904.00 2,017.39
Year Ending Feb-19 1 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,213.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 1 480.00 480.00 480.00 --
Year Ending Feb-18 1 520.00 520.00 520.00 638.00
Year Ending Feb-19 1 556.00 556.00 556.00 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 1,806.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 1,904.00 1,904.00 1,904.00 1,904.00 2,017.39
Year Ending Feb-19 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,034.00 2,213.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 480.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 520.00 520.00 520.00 520.00 638.00
Year Ending Feb-19 556.00 556.00 556.00 556.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Holdsport Ltd News

