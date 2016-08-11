Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)
HSTG.L on London Stock Exchange
316.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
316.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
316.40
316.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
630,498
630,498
52-wk High
336.70
336.70
52-wk Low
206.30
206.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.30
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|720.15
|724.00
|716.00
|667.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|811.52
|858.10
|772.00
|728.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|21.24
|24.36
|18.70
|19.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|24.66
|27.10
|21.90
|20.47
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|22.11
|23.20
|20.14
|17.10
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|720.15
|720.15
|719.02
|715.88
|667.06
|Year Ending Dec-18
|811.52
|811.52
|811.52
|811.53
|728.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21.24
|21.24
|21.24
|21.29
|19.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24.66
|24.66
|24.66
|25.15
|20.47
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
