Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)

HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

240.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.00 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
Rs232.00
Open
Rs234.00
Day's High
Rs242.00
Day's Low
Rs233.10
Volume
258,820
Avg. Vol
36,205
52-wk High
Rs294.00
52-wk Low
Rs200.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.33 1.33 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 23,816.50 23,911.00 23,722.00 24,947.20
Year Ending Dec-18 2 26,674.10 26,742.20 26,606.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 12.24 12.30 12.18 16.52
Year Ending Dec-18 2 15.45 15.70 15.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,418.98 5,171.80 247.18 4.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,865.06 5,504.20 360.85 6.15
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2,974.61 3,115.80 141.19 4.75
Quarter Ending Jun-13 2,680.70 2,757.40 76.70 2.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.69 2.10 0.59 21.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.11 2.31 0.80 25.72
Quarter Ending Sep-14 2.62 1.97 0.65 24.81
Quarter Ending Jun-13 2.60 2.36 0.24 9.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 23,816.50 23,816.50 23,816.50 21,078.70 24,947.20
Year Ending Dec-18 26,674.10 26,674.10 26,674.10 27,055.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12.24 12.24 12.24 14.76 16.52
Year Ending Dec-18 15.45 15.45 15.45 15.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

