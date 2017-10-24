Huhtamaki PPL Ltd (HUHT.NS)
HUHT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
240.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.33
|1.33
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|23,816.50
|23,911.00
|23,722.00
|24,947.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|26,674.10
|26,742.20
|26,606.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|12.24
|12.30
|12.18
|16.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|15.45
|15.70
|15.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,418.98
|5,171.80
|247.18
|4.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,865.06
|5,504.20
|360.85
|6.15
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2,974.61
|3,115.80
|141.19
|4.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|2,680.70
|2,757.40
|76.70
|2.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.69
|2.10
|0.59
|21.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.11
|2.31
|0.80
|25.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2.62
|1.97
|0.65
|24.81
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|2.60
|2.36
|0.24
|9.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23,816.50
|23,816.50
|23,816.50
|21,078.70
|24,947.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,674.10
|26,674.10
|26,674.10
|27,055.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12.24
|12.24
|12.24
|14.76
|16.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.45
|15.45
|15.45
|15.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0