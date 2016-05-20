Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)
HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange
407.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
407.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
407.50
407.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,573,915
2,573,915
52-wk High
479.50
479.50
52-wk Low
344.98
344.98
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|7
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|1,375.63
|1,406.00
|1,343.70
|1,382.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|1,449.29
|1,511.00
|1,366.40
|1,473.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|28.64
|30.62
|27.30
|29.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|30.74
|33.19
|29.00
|31.79
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,375.63
|1,375.63
|1,375.63
|1,375.13
|1,382.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,449.29
|1,449.29
|1,449.29
|1,448.02
|1,473.82
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28.64
|28.64
|28.64
|28.61
|29.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30.74
|30.74
|30.74
|30.75
|31.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Should you follow directors buying shares at Barclays plc, RSA Insurance Group plc & Howden Joinery Group plc?
- Is Now The Perfect Time To Buy Quindell Plc, International Personal Finance Plc And Howden Joinery Group Plc?
- Why Imagination Technologies Group plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC And Howden Joinery Group Plc Should Lag The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 Shares Set To Beat The FTSE 100 Today
- 3 FTSE 100 Shares Hitting New Highs
- 3 Shares The FTSE Should Beat Today