Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)
HYQGn.DE on Xetra
122.15EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.40 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€120.75
Open
€121.00
Day's High
€122.85
Day's Low
€119.50
Volume
45,782
Avg. Vol
24,050
52-wk High
€164.00
52-wk Low
€60.33
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|194.85
|205.60
|188.00
|173.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|222.47
|233.40
|214.30
|190.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|3.58
|3.66
|3.49
|3.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|4.19
|4.33
|4.03
|4.34
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|42.50
|43.10
|0.60
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|33.00
|35.55
|2.55
|7.73
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.64
|0.73
|0.09
|14.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|194.85
|194.85
|190.97
|188.04
|173.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|222.47
|222.47
|216.78
|211.93
|190.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.58
|3.58
|3.57
|3.56
|3.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.19
|4.19
|4.16
|4.17
|4.34
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0