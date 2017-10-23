Edition:
United Kingdom

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

159.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.52 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
$162.07
Open
$162.03
Day's High
$162.50
Day's Low
$159.54
Volume
1,820,885
Avg. Vol
1,148,714
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.15 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 16 16 17 15
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 4 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.88 2.97 2.96

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 18 21,819.60 22,554.10 20,854.00 21,627.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 12 18,183.20 18,712.20 17,874.00 18,528.80
Year Ending Dec-17 23 77,798.50 78,802.60 76,644.00 79,355.10
Year Ending Dec-18 24 77,746.30 80,457.10 74,308.00 79,963.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 5.15 5.28 4.53 4.96
Quarter Ending Mar-18 17 2.31 2.75 2.07 3.12
Year Ending Dec-17 25 13.75 14.04 13.00 14.09
Year Ending Dec-18 25 13.88 15.01 13.07 14.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.35 4.90 -0.21 2.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,458.10 19,289.00 169.12 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18,394.20 18,155.00 239.23 1.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,640.90 21,770.00 129.06 0.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 18,998.40 19,226.00 227.64 1.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 20,024.30 20,238.00 213.67 1.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.74 2.79 0.05 1.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.35 2.38 0.03 1.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.88 5.01 0.13 2.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.23 3.29 0.06 1.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.89 2.95 0.06 2.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 21,819.60 21,778.30 21,780.60 21,765.50 21,627.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18,183.20 18,150.50 18,150.50 18,130.80 18,528.80
Year Ending Dec-17 77,798.50 77,762.60 77,762.30 77,750.10 79,355.10
Year Ending Dec-18 77,746.30 77,653.50 77,659.90 77,610.30 79,963.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.14 4.96
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.31 2.30 2.30 2.29 3.12
Year Ending Dec-17 13.75 13.76 13.76 13.74 14.09
Year Ending Dec-18 13.88 13.87 13.87 13.82 14.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 2
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2 1 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

International Business Machines Corp News

» More IBM.N News