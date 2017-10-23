International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 18 21,819.60 22,554.10 20,854.00 21,627.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 12 18,183.20 18,712.20 17,874.00 18,528.80 Year Ending Dec-17 23 77,798.50 78,802.60 76,644.00 79,355.10 Year Ending Dec-18 24 77,746.30 80,457.10 74,308.00 79,963.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 5.15 5.28 4.53 4.96 Quarter Ending Mar-18 17 2.31 2.75 2.07 3.12 Year Ending Dec-17 25 13.75 14.04 13.00 14.09 Year Ending Dec-18 25 13.88 15.01 13.07 14.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.35 4.90 -0.21 2.85