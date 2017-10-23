International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)
IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange
159.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.52 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
$162.07
Open
$162.03
Day's High
$162.50
Day's Low
$159.54
Volume
1,820,885
Avg. Vol
1,148,714
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.15
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|16
|16
|17
|15
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.88
|2.97
|2.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18
|21,819.60
|22,554.10
|20,854.00
|21,627.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|12
|18,183.20
|18,712.20
|17,874.00
|18,528.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|77,798.50
|78,802.60
|76,644.00
|79,355.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|77,746.30
|80,457.10
|74,308.00
|79,963.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|5.15
|5.28
|4.53
|4.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|17
|2.31
|2.75
|2.07
|3.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|13.75
|14.04
|13.00
|14.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|13.88
|15.01
|13.07
|14.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|2.35
|4.90
|-0.21
|2.85
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,458.10
|19,289.00
|169.12
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18,394.20
|18,155.00
|239.23
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,640.90
|21,770.00
|129.06
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|18,998.40
|19,226.00
|227.64
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|20,024.30
|20,238.00
|213.67
|1.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.74
|2.79
|0.05
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.35
|2.38
|0.03
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.88
|5.01
|0.13
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.23
|3.29
|0.06
|1.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.89
|2.95
|0.06
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|21,819.60
|21,778.30
|21,780.60
|21,765.50
|21,627.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18,183.20
|18,150.50
|18,150.50
|18,130.80
|18,528.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|77,798.50
|77,762.60
|77,762.30
|77,750.10
|79,355.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|77,746.30
|77,653.50
|77,659.90
|77,610.30
|79,963.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5.15
|5.15
|5.15
|5.14
|4.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.31
|2.30
|2.30
|2.29
|3.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.75
|13.76
|13.76
|13.74
|14.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.88
|13.87
|13.87
|13.82
|14.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1
|3
|1
