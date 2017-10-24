Edition:
India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

182.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs181.15
Open
Rs184.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs181.20
Volume
3,597,877
Avg. Vol
4,202,407
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.00 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 11 9
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.24 2.24 2.17 2.12

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 12,206.80 13,980.50 11,250.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 15,130.00 15,130.00 15,130.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 49,581.70 72,233.00 42,935.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 58,739.10 65,813.70 54,760.20 53,573.40
Year Ending Mar-19 12 65,839.40 73,138.20 62,224.00 54,483.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 1.00 1.90 0.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 7.01 15.90 5.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 7.89 10.00 7.00 9.32
Year Ending Mar-19 11 12.10 14.50 9.90 11.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,204.80 14,615.70 1,410.87 10.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,206.80 15,225.80 3,019.00 24.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11,171.80 12,678.50 1,506.71 13.49
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11,555.10 13,075.20 1,520.11 13.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,933.20 12,024.90 1,091.68 9.98

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,206.80 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 15,130.00 15,130.00 15,130.00 15,130.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 49,581.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 58,739.10 58,739.10 58,472.20 58,683.90 53,573.40
Year Ending Mar-19 65,839.40 65,839.40 65,357.40 65,617.30 54,483.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

