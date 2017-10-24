Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.55INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.40 (+2.14%)
Rs2.40 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.11
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,460.00
|5,460.00
|5,460.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|22,807.30
|23,737.00
|21,984.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|22,357.50
|25,678.00
|20,207.00
|28,709.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|24,683.20
|29,576.00
|21,276.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|13.78
|14.93
|12.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|11.18
|16.20
|8.10
|18.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|13.05
|18.20
|8.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,460.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22,807.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22,357.50
|22,357.50
|22,402.80
|24,337.50
|28,709.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24,683.20
|24,683.20
|24,778.90
|27,674.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.18
|11.18
|11.24
|13.97
|18.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.05
|13.05
|13.18
|16.65
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1