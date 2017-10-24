Edition:
Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)

ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.55INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,446
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.11 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,460.00 5,460.00 5,460.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 22,807.30 23,737.00 21,984.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 22,357.50 25,678.00 20,207.00 28,709.50
Year Ending Mar-19 9 24,683.20 29,576.00 21,276.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 13.78 14.93 12.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 11.18 16.20 8.10 18.04
Year Ending Mar-19 9 13.05 18.20 8.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,460.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 22,807.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22,357.50 22,357.50 22,402.80 24,337.50 28,709.50
Year Ending Mar-19 24,683.20 24,683.20 24,778.90 27,674.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.18 11.18 11.24 13.97 18.04
Year Ending Mar-19 13.05 13.05 13.18 16.65 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Indo Count Industries Ltd News