ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.60 1.60 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 800.00 800.00 800.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,338.00 3,348.00 3,328.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,318.20 3,832.00 3,130.00 3,887.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 3,800.60 4,386.00 3,599.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 70.85 72.70 69.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 93.94 97.10 87.60 115.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 113.86 123.00 108.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 734.00 697.49 36.51 4.97
Quarter Ending Mar-17 800.00 783.60 16.40 2.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 740.00 817.23 77.23 10.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 846.00 863.10 17.10 2.02
Quarter Ending Mar-16 994.41 917.05 77.36 7.78
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 23.80 19.59 4.21 17.69
Quarter Ending Mar-15 21.50 23.36 1.86 8.65
Quarter Ending Sep-14 23.30 15.32 7.98 34.25
Quarter Ending Dec-13 15.50 14.75 0.75 4.84
Quarter Ending Sep-13 13.30 15.57 2.27 17.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 800.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,338.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,318.20 3,189.75 3,318.20 3,318.20 3,887.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3,800.60 3,800.60 3,800.60 3,800.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 70.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 93.94 93.18 93.94 93.94 115.00
Year Ending Mar-19 113.86 113.86 113.86 113.74 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

