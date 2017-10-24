ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)
ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05
Rs3,750.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|1.60
|1.60
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|800.00
|800.00
|800.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,338.00
|3,348.00
|3,328.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|3,318.20
|3,832.00
|3,130.00
|3,887.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|3,800.60
|4,386.00
|3,599.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|70.85
|72.70
|69.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|93.94
|97.10
|87.60
|115.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|113.86
|123.00
|108.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|734.00
|697.49
|36.51
|4.97
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|800.00
|783.60
|16.40
|2.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|740.00
|817.23
|77.23
|10.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|846.00
|863.10
|17.10
|2.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|994.41
|917.05
|77.36
|7.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|23.80
|19.59
|4.21
|17.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|21.50
|23.36
|1.86
|8.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|23.30
|15.32
|7.98
|34.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|15.50
|14.75
|0.75
|4.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|13.30
|15.57
|2.27
|17.07
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|800.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,338.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,318.20
|3,189.75
|3,318.20
|3,318.20
|3,887.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,800.60
|3,800.60
|3,800.60
|3,800.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|70.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|93.94
|93.18
|93.94
|93.94
|115.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|113.86
|113.86
|113.86
|113.74
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0