ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 800.00 800.00 800.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 3,338.00 3,348.00 3,328.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,318.20 3,832.00 3,130.00 3,887.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 3,800.60 4,386.00 3,599.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 70.85 72.70 69.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 93.94 97.10 87.60 115.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 113.86 123.00 108.40 --