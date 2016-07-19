Edition:
IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

IGG.L on London Stock Exchange

630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
930,924
52-wk High
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- May 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.83 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 4 497.45 513.50 489.70 --
Year Ending May-18 4 502.73 524.60 477.90 549.29
Year Ending May-19 5 513.55 636.53 461.70 591.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 6 46.07 49.30 44.50 --
Year Ending May-18 5 46.87 50.10 41.50 53.66
Year Ending May-19 6 45.98 61.81 39.90 59.27
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -1.50 -1.50 -1.50 6.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Nov-11 83.50 95.46 11.96 14.33
Quarter Ending Aug-11 94.60 100.00 5.40 5.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending May-17 497.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 502.73 502.73 489.17 505.71 549.29
Year Ending May-19 513.55 513.55 506.83 506.83 591.51
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending May-17 46.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 46.87 46.87 44.39 46.18 53.66
Year Ending May-19 45.98 45.98 44.71 44.71 59.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending May-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending May-18 0 0 3 0
Year Ending May-19 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

IG Group Holdings PLC News

Market Views

