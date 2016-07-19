IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)
IGG.L on London Stock Exchange
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
630.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
630.00
630.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
930,924
930,924
52-wk High
853.00
853.00
52-wk Low
441.70
441.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|May
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.83
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|4
|497.45
|513.50
|489.70
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|4
|502.73
|524.60
|477.90
|549.29
|Year Ending May-19
|5
|513.55
|636.53
|461.70
|591.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|6
|46.07
|49.30
|44.50
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|5
|46.87
|50.10
|41.50
|53.66
|Year Ending May-19
|6
|45.98
|61.81
|39.90
|59.27
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-1.50
|-1.50
|-1.50
|6.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Nov-11
|83.50
|95.46
|11.96
|14.33
|Quarter Ending Aug-11
|94.60
|100.00
|5.40
|5.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending May-17
|497.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|502.73
|502.73
|489.17
|505.71
|549.29
|Year Ending May-19
|513.55
|513.55
|506.83
|506.83
|591.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending May-17
|46.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|46.87
|46.87
|44.39
|46.18
|53.66
|Year Ending May-19
|45.98
|45.98
|44.71
|44.71
|59.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending May-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending May-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending May-19
|0
|0
|2
|0
