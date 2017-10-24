Edition:
United Kingdom

Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.97EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€39.81
Open
€39.99
Day's High
€40.87
Day's Low
€39.75
Volume
339,717
Avg. Vol
357,905
52-wk High
€40.87
52-wk Low
€30.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.04 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 16 15 15 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.58 2.58 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 10,333.50 10,333.50 10,333.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 24 43,137.80 45,487.30 41,062.00 43,750.90
Year Ending Dec-18 25 43,597.80 47,097.60 40,067.00 43,752.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 26 2.29 2.54 2.19 2.57
Year Ending Dec-18 27 2.39 2.69 2.24 2.88
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.12 9.00 5.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,933.90 9,335.00 1,598.91 14.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,815.10 12,370.00 554.93 4.70
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11,004.80 12,150.00 1,145.23 10.41
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8,523.00 8,681.00 158.00 1.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.77 0.31 0.46 59.74
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.94 1.23 0.29 30.16
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.32 0.81 0.49 153.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10,333.50 10,333.50 10,333.50 10,426.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 43,137.80 43,137.80 43,254.80 43,114.80 43,750.90
Year Ending Dec-18 43,597.80 43,597.80 43,630.20 43,470.40 43,752.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.04 0.04 0.04 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.29 2.29 2.29 2.27 2.57
Year Ending Dec-18 2.39 2.39 2.39 2.38 2.88

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Innogy SE News

» More IGY.DE News