InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
IHG.L on London Stock Exchange
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,071.00
4,071.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
655,344
655,344
52-wk High
4,492.00
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63
3,088.63
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.72
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|14
|13
|14
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.13
|3.14
|3.22
|3.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,790.11
|1,809.00
|1,762.00
|1,837.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1,884.96
|1,941.00
|1,835.00
|1,928.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2.38
|2.48
|2.26
|2.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2.60
|2.73
|2.47
|2.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.66
|12.11
|9.20
|11.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|487.17
|484.00
|3.17
|0.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|471.41
|473.00
|1.59
|0.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|438.74
|469.00
|30.26
|6.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|404.00
|409.00
|5.00
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|451.74
|451.00
|0.74
|0.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|0.51
|0.49
|0.02
|3.32
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|0.52
|0.54
|0.02
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|0.44
|0.55
|0.11
|24.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|0.36
|0.37
|0.02
|4.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|0.41
|0.49
|0.08
|20.58
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,790.11
|1,790.11
|1,790.01
|1,794.34
|1,837.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,884.96
|1,884.96
|1,885.76
|1,888.42
|1,928.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|0.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
|2.38
|2.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
