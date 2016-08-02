Edition:
United Kingdom

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

IHG.L on London Stock Exchange

4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,071.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
655,344
52-wk High
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.72 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 0 1
(3) HOLD 14 13 14 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.13 3.14 3.22 3.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,790.11 1,809.00 1,762.00 1,837.64
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,884.96 1,941.00 1,835.00 1,928.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.72 0.72 0.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2.38 2.48 2.26 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2.60 2.73 2.47 2.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.66 12.11 9.20 11.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 487.17 484.00 3.17 0.65
Quarter Ending Sep-12 471.41 473.00 1.59 0.34
Quarter Ending Jun-12 438.74 469.00 30.26 6.90
Quarter Ending Mar-12 404.00 409.00 5.00 1.24
Quarter Ending Dec-11 451.74 451.00 0.74 0.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 0.51 0.49 0.02 3.32
Quarter Ending Sep-12 0.52 0.54 0.02 3.85
Quarter Ending Jun-12 0.44 0.55 0.11 24.17
Quarter Ending Mar-12 0.36 0.37 0.02 4.30
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.41 0.49 0.08 20.58

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,790.11 1,790.11 1,790.01 1,794.34 1,837.64
Year Ending Dec-18 1,884.96 1,884.96 1,885.76 1,888.42 1,928.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.72 0.72 0.72 0.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.38 2.38 2.38 2.38 2.46
Year Ending Dec-18 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.60 2.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC News

» More IHG.L News

Market Views

» More IHG.L Market Views