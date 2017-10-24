Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,860.00 1,860.00 1,860.00 -- Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 11,400.00 11,400.00 11,400.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 5 44,311.40 46,237.00 40,941.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 43,896.20 46,920.00 40,869.00 53,228.40 Year Ending Mar-19 6 47,644.00 53,488.80 42,095.00 66,972.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.24 0.24 0.24 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 0.85 1.16 0.52 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 1.65 1.99 1.07 2.33 Year Ending Mar-19 4 2.73 3.13 2.13 6.02