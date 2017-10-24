Edition:
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs112.80
Open
Rs112.80
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs110.75
Volume
480,799
Avg. Vol
544,190
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.24 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.83 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,860.00 1,860.00 1,860.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 11,400.00 11,400.00 11,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 44,311.40 46,237.00 40,941.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 43,896.20 46,920.00 40,869.00 53,228.40
Year Ending Mar-19 6 47,644.00 53,488.80 42,095.00 66,972.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.24 0.24 0.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 0.85 1.16 0.52 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 1.65 1.99 1.07 2.33
Year Ending Mar-19 4 2.73 3.13 2.13 6.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,939.62 9,161.00 778.62 7.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,351.00 11,292.90 2,058.10 15.42
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,590.00 8,849.50 1,259.50 16.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 11,414.00 9,466.30 1,947.70 17.06
Quarter Ending Mar-16 6,868.00 12,284.50 5,416.50 78.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.07 -0.38 0.46 632.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.95 0.80 0.15 15.84
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.19 -0.77 0.58 -309.94
Quarter Ending Sep-13 -0.47 -0.69 0.22 -48.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,860.00 1,860.00 1,860.00 1,860.00 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 11,400.00 11,400.00 11,400.00 11,400.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 44,311.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43,896.20 43,896.20 44,363.90 43,852.70 53,228.40
Year Ending Mar-19 47,644.00 47,644.00 47,633.00 48,463.40 66,972.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.24 --
Year Ending Mar-17 0.85 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.65 1.65 1.92 1.80 2.33
Year Ending Mar-19 2.73 2.73 2.69 2.72 6.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

