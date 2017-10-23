InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)
IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.43CAD
9:00pm BST
8.43CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.48%)
$0.04 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
$8.39
$8.39
Open
$8.39
$8.39
Day's High
$8.49
$8.49
Day's Low
$8.36
$8.36
Volume
148,422
148,422
Avg. Vol
79,434
79,434
52-wk High
$8.49
$8.49
52-wk Low
$6.97
$6.97
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|106.52
|107.80
|105.00
|110.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|117.58
|125.50
|110.48
|122.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|24.30
|24.78
|0.48
|1.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|25.60
|24.10
|1.50
|5.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|24.99
|24.68
|0.31
|1.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|19.12
|21.57
|2.45
|12.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|16.80
|15.70
|1.10
|6.52
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.11
|0.18
|0.07
|63.64
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|106.52
|106.52
|106.52
|106.46
|110.52
|Year Ending Dec-18
|117.58
|117.58
|117.58
|117.40
|122.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Interrent announces $53.75 mln acquisition in Montreal, $11.25 mln acquisition in Hamilton
- BRIEF-Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust says interrent purchased for $14.2 mln
- BRIEF-InterRent REIT results for the second quarter of 2017
- BRIEF-InterRent REIT qtrly AFFO per unit up 9.9 pct to $0.078