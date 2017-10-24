Edition:
United Kingdom

Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

210.25EUR
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.15 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€210.10
Open
€210.20
Day's High
€211.50
Day's Low
€209.45
Volume
53,428
Avg. Vol
78,442
52-wk High
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.12 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 12 13
(3) HOLD 6 5 6 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.39 2.35 2.39 2.35

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,345.22 1,388.44 1,302.00 1,388.44
Year Ending Dec-17 22 5,009.16 5,061.49 4,752.00 4,911.90
Year Ending Dec-18 22 5,378.93 5,617.00 5,201.00 5,145.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12
Year Ending Dec-17 23 7.72 9.27 6.00 8.36
Year Ending Dec-18 23 8.18 11.07 5.22 9.94
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 12.58 17.90 7.80 22.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 539.50 543.51 4.01 0.74
Quarter Ending Sep-11 530.00 536.90 6.90 1.30
Quarter Ending Mar-11 509.25 509.80 0.55 0.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,345.22 1,345.22 1,327.72 1,388.44 1,388.44
Year Ending Dec-17 5,009.16 5,009.10 5,006.62 5,008.78 4,911.90
Year Ending Dec-18 5,378.93 5,368.09 5,365.60 5,359.67 5,145.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12
Year Ending Dec-17 7.72 7.73 7.68 7.51 8.36
Year Ending Dec-18 8.18 8.28 8.24 8.19 9.94

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 2 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 2 3 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Iliad SA News

» More ILD.PA News