IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
80.50INR
11:12am BST
80.50INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+0.81%)
Rs0.65 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs79.85
Rs79.85
Open
Rs80.40
Rs80.40
Day's High
Rs81.80
Rs81.80
Day's Low
Rs78.60
Rs78.60
Volume
384,562
384,562
Avg. Vol
288,512
288,512
52-wk High
Rs124.80
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10
Rs69.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|84,564.00
|84,564.00
|84,564.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|19,361.00
|25,479.80
|6,118.80
|31.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|16,840.00
|18,718.00
|1,878.00
|11.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|14,492.50
|16,444.00
|1,951.50
|13.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|18,637.00
|14,302.30
|4,334.70
|23.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|16,831.90
|19,517.60
|2,685.75
|15.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.20
|1.73
|1.53
|765.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.40
|1.84
|1.44
|360.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3.50
|-0.82
|4.32
|123.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4.29
|2.04
|2.25
|52.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|4.14
|4.18
|0.05
|1.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|84,564.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--