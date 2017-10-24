Edition:
Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)

IMAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

193.45EUR
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€193.55
Open
€193.50
Day's High
€193.80
Day's Low
€193.25
Volume
3,875
Avg. Vol
3,880
52-wk High
€211.00
52-wk Low
€170.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.25 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,135.50 2,249.00 2,022.00 1,833.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,734.50 2,812.00 2,657.00 2,051.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 16.00 16.27 15.73 14.34
Year Ending Dec-18 2 18.16 18.45 17.87 15.68

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,135.50 2,135.50 2,135.50 2,135.50 1,833.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,734.50 2,734.50 2,734.50 2,734.50 2,051.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16.00 16.00 16.00 15.50 14.34
Year Ending Dec-18 18.16 18.16 18.16 18.16 15.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Altarea SCA News

