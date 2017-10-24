Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)
IMAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
193.45EUR
3:38pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,135.50
|2,249.00
|2,022.00
|1,833.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2,734.50
|2,812.00
|2,657.00
|2,051.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|16.00
|16.27
|15.73
|14.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|18.16
|18.45
|17.87
|15.68
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,135.50
|2,135.50
|2,135.50
|2,135.50
|1,833.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,734.50
|2,734.50
|2,734.50
|2,734.50
|2,051.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16.00
|16.00
|16.00
|15.50
|14.34
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.16
|18.16
|18.16
|18.16
|15.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Altarea Cogedim and Credit Agricole Assurances announce they were chosen by Orange for new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux
- BRIEF-Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)
- BRIEF-Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros
- BRIEF-Altarea successful 2016 dividend payment in shares