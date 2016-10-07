Edition:
United Kingdom

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

IMB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,153.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,355,091
52-wk High
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 151.24 September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 8 8
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.89 2.00 2.05 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 4,149.10 4,149.10 4,149.10 4,149.10
Year Ending Sep-17 17 8,590.28 8,715.00 8,432.00 8,741.96
Year Ending Sep-18 17 8,653.29 9,062.00 8,489.09 8,920.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 151.24 151.24 151.24 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 134.91 138.70 131.13 --
Year Ending Sep-17 17 269.37 277.98 234.00 277.20
Year Ending Sep-18 17 278.28 296.50 256.00 294.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 5.10 6.10 3.40 9.93

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 4,149.10 4,149.10 4,149.10 4,149.10 4,149.10
Year Ending Sep-17 8,590.28 8,593.18 8,586.89 8,585.43 8,741.96
Year Ending Sep-18 8,653.29 8,668.29 8,714.97 8,671.11 8,920.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 151.24 151.24 148.35 148.35 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 134.91 134.91 131.11 131.11 --
Year Ending Sep-17 269.37 269.34 268.96 268.62 277.20
Year Ending Sep-18 278.28 279.40 282.07 280.33 294.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 2 1 8 4
Year Ending Sep-18 1 2 2 11
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1 6 4
Year Ending Sep-18 0 2 1 11

Earnings vs. Estimates

Imperial Brands PLC News

Market Views

