Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)
IMB.L on London Stock Exchange
3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,153.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,153.50
3,153.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,355,091
2,355,091
52-wk High
4,007.00
4,007.00
52-wk Low
3,112.50
3,112.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|151.24
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.89
|2.00
|2.05
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|8,590.28
|8,715.00
|8,432.00
|8,741.96
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|8,653.29
|9,062.00
|8,489.09
|8,920.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|151.24
|151.24
|151.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|134.91
|138.70
|131.13
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|269.37
|277.98
|234.00
|277.20
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|278.28
|296.50
|256.00
|294.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|5.10
|6.10
|3.40
|9.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|4,149.10
|Year Ending Sep-17
|8,590.28
|8,593.18
|8,586.89
|8,585.43
|8,741.96
|Year Ending Sep-18
|8,653.29
|8,668.29
|8,714.97
|8,671.11
|8,920.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|151.24
|151.24
|148.35
|148.35
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|134.91
|134.91
|131.11
|131.11
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|269.37
|269.34
|268.96
|268.62
|277.20
|Year Ending Sep-18
|278.28
|279.40
|282.07
|280.33
|294.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|1
|8
|4
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|2
|2
|11
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|6
|4
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|2
|1
|11
