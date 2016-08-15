Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)
IMG.L on London Stock Exchange
173.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
173.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
173.25
173.25
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,202,251
3,202,251
52-wk High
297.50
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00
76.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|April
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.92
|2.75
|2.77
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|12
|141.52
|149.00
|136.35
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|11
|143.29
|154.66
|87.60
|142.12
|Year Ending Apr-19
|9
|123.23
|162.70
|90.66
|157.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|8
|6.42
|7.60
|5.20
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|11
|9.08
|11.22
|6.50
|7.18
|Year Ending Apr-19
|10
|4.04
|12.50
|-7.89
|9.69
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|141.52
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|143.29
|143.29
|143.29
|144.85
|142.12
|Year Ending Apr-19
|123.23
|123.23
|128.16
|128.02
|157.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|6.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|9.08
|9.08
|9.08
|9.11
|7.18
|Year Ending Apr-19
|4.04
|4.04
|4.04
|3.99
|9.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
