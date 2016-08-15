Edition:
Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

IMG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
173.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,202,251
52-wk High
297.50
52-wk Low
76.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- April 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 8 8 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.92 2.75 2.77 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 12 141.52 149.00 136.35 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 143.29 154.66 87.60 142.12
Year Ending Apr-19 9 123.23 162.70 90.66 157.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 8 6.42 7.60 5.20 --
Year Ending Apr-18 11 9.08 11.22 6.50 7.18
Year Ending Apr-19 10 4.04 12.50 -7.89 9.69

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 141.52 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 143.29 143.29 143.29 144.85 142.12
Year Ending Apr-19 123.23 123.23 128.16 128.02 157.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 6.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 9.08 9.08 9.08 9.11 7.18
Year Ending Apr-19 4.04 4.04 4.04 3.99 9.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Apr-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Apr-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Imagination Technologies Group PLC News

Market Views

