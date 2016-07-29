Edition:
United Kingdom

IMI PLC (IMI.L)

IMI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,234.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
666,214
52-wk High
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 4 3
(3) HOLD 11 11 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.60 2.75 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,735.15 1,769.00 1,687.00 1,649.36
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,783.29 1,850.00 1,750.00 1,704.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 63.41 67.37 53.10 59.98
Year Ending Dec-18 20 69.67 76.03 60.45 65.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.59 10.86 5.90 6.20

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,735.15 1,735.36 1,736.61 1,728.13 1,649.36
Year Ending Dec-18 1,783.29 1,781.85 1,783.94 1,780.05 1,704.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 63.41 63.42 63.28 62.95 59.98
Year Ending Dec-18 69.67 69.60 69.65 69.46 65.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

IMI PLC News

Market Views

