IMI PLC (IMI.L)
IMI.L on London Stock Exchange
1,234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,234.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,234.00
1,234.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
666,214
666,214
52-wk High
1,325.00
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50
891.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|12
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.70
|2.60
|2.75
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,735.15
|1,769.00
|1,687.00
|1,649.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|1,783.29
|1,850.00
|1,750.00
|1,704.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|63.41
|67.37
|53.10
|59.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|69.67
|76.03
|60.45
|65.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|8.59
|10.86
|5.90
|6.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,735.15
|1,735.36
|1,736.61
|1,728.13
|1,649.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,783.29
|1,781.85
|1,783.94
|1,780.05
|1,704.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|63.41
|63.42
|63.28
|62.95
|59.98
|Year Ending Dec-18
|69.67
|69.60
|69.65
|69.46
|65.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|2
