Edition:
United Kingdom

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,205.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-23.00 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
3,228.00
Open
3,250.00
Day's High
3,250.00
Day's Low
3,182.00
Volume
1,546,498
Avg. Vol
3,594,982
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 35.00 June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 4 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.64 2.79 2.79 2.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 36,837.40 38,951.60 34,066.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 12 41,642.30 51,913.00 35,641.10 45,910.70
Year Ending Jun-19 11 43,693.80 53,849.40 36,190.70 50,528.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 35.00 35.00 35.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 289.00 289.00 289.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 9 -63.53 106.80 -156.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 8 -7.79 169.00 -142.70 471.00
Year Ending Jun-19 8 164.89 664.00 -172.00 667.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -15.50 -15.50 -15.50 125.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 36,837.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 41,642.30 41,232.30 40,570.50 40,718.70 45,910.70
Year Ending Jun-19 43,693.80 43,827.30 44,496.50 44,868.80 50,528.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 35.00 35.00 35.00 35.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 289.00 289.00 289.00 59.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 -63.53 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 -7.79 18.92 105.25 105.25 471.00
Year Ending Jun-19 164.89 278.84 324.94 292.45 667.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 3 1 7 2
Year Ending Jun-19 1 3 2 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 1 1 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd News

» More IMPJ.J News