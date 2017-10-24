Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 12 36,837.40 38,951.60 34,066.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 12 41,642.30 51,913.00 35,641.10 45,910.70 Year Ending Jun-19 11 43,693.80 53,849.40 36,190.70 50,528.40 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 35.00 35.00 35.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 289.00 289.00 289.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 9 -63.53 106.80 -156.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 8 -7.79 169.00 -142.70 471.00 Year Ending Jun-19 8 164.89 664.00 -172.00 667.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -15.50 -15.50 -15.50 125.30