Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)
IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.88EUR
3:41pm BST
77.88EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.15%)
€-0.12 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€78.00
€78.00
Open
€78.00
€78.00
Day's High
€78.30
€78.30
Day's Low
€77.65
€77.65
Volume
53,022
53,022
Avg. Vol
87,956
87,956
52-wk High
€81.54
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75
€56.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.88
|2.88
|2.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|4,551.22
|4,598.00
|4,517.23
|4,340.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4,894.85
|4,991.00
|4,833.00
|4,514.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|4.92
|5.27
|4.51
|4.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|5.64
|6.22
|5.25
|5.22
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,105.00
|1,058.60
|46.40
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,101.00
|1,038.10
|62.90
|5.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|990.50
|1,002.20
|11.70
|1.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1,117.00
|1,083.70
|33.30
|2.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|939.00
|973.60
|34.60
|3.68
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|1,140.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,551.22
|4,571.51
|4,586.65
|4,586.65
|4,340.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,894.85
|4,920.28
|4,946.85
|4,946.85
|4,514.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.92
|4.95
|5.00
|5.00
|4.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.64
|5.68
|5.69
|5.69
|5.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2