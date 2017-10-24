Edition:
United Kingdom

Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)

IMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

77.88EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€78.00
Open
€78.00
Day's High
€78.30
Day's Low
€77.65
Volume
53,022
Avg. Vol
87,956
52-wk High
€81.54
52-wk Low
€56.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.88 2.88 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,140.00 1,140.00 1,140.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,551.22 4,598.00 4,517.23 4,340.72
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,894.85 4,991.00 4,833.00 4,514.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 4.92 5.27 4.51 4.82
Year Ending Dec-18 8 5.64 6.22 5.25 5.22

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,105.00 1,058.60 46.40 4.20
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,101.00 1,038.10 62.90 5.71
Quarter Ending Dec-15 990.50 1,002.20 11.70 1.18
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1,117.00 1,083.70 33.30 2.98
Quarter Ending Mar-15 939.00 973.60 34.60 3.68

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,140.00 1,140.00 1,140.00 1,140.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,551.22 4,571.51 4,586.65 4,586.65 4,340.72
Year Ending Dec-18 4,894.85 4,920.28 4,946.85 4,946.85 4,514.76
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.92 4.95 5.00 5.00 4.82
Year Ending Dec-18 5.64 5.68 5.69 5.69 5.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Imerys SA News

» More IMTP.PA News