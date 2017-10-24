Edition:
Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

INBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,664.90INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-30.60 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs1,695.50
Open
Rs1,694.50
Day's High
Rs1,700.95
Day's Low
Rs1,654.80
Volume
1,531,613
Avg. Vol
1,056,750
52-wk High
Rs1,804.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,036.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 13.34 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 14 14 14 16
(2) OUTPERFORM 20 19 20 21
(3) HOLD 7 8 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.95 1.96 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 27,504.70 28,183.00 26,644.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 36,727.00 36,727.00 36,727.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 100,028.00 101,737.00 97,062.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 38 126,591.00 143,323.00 120,115.00 122,430.00
Year Ending Mar-19 38 157,208.00 180,561.00 145,045.00 153,346.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.34 14.00 12.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 16.68 17.96 15.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 45 48.69 51.00 47.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 44 61.16 65.54 56.00 61.54
Year Ending Mar-19 44 77.45 84.54 71.40 78.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.51 27.59 15.00 21.21

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 30,339.30 30,085.60 253.74 0.84
Quarter Ending Jun-17 28,931.50 29,413.20 481.74 1.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 28,787.50 1,282.85 4.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,153.70 25,952.20 798.47 3.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 24,356.30 24,307.30 48.95 0.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 14.85 14.54 0.31 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.25 13.86 0.39 2.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 12.45 0.89 6.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11.98 12.46 0.48 3.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.80 11.69 0.11 0.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 36,727.00 36,727.00 36,727.00 36,727.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 100,028.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 126,591.00 126,913.00 126,913.00 126,388.00 122,430.00
Year Ending Mar-19 157,208.00 157,664.00 157,664.00 156,866.00 153,346.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 16.68 17.44 17.44 17.44 --
Year Ending Mar-17 48.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 61.16 61.28 61.28 61.21 61.54
Year Ending Mar-19 77.45 77.38 77.38 77.10 78.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 10 5 10
Year Ending Mar-19 4 11 4 11
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 2 0 2
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7 10 7 10
Year Ending Mar-19 9 9 9 9

