Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 204.72 204.72 204.72 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 840.46 847.26 827.88 758.23 Year Ending Dec-18 6 737.32 907.94 372.22 789.80 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 28.68 31.69 25.13 20.14 Year Ending Dec-18 6 20.23 33.13 -14.58 22.58 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -27.00 -27.00 -27.00 -9.85