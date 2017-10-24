Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2,461.67 2,522.00 2,388.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 4 9,091.50 9,181.00 8,994.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 10,297.80 10,625.00 10,040.00 11,872.80 Year Ending Mar-19 5 11,800.80 12,699.00 11,109.00 14,208.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 -3.72 -3.00 -4.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 2.16 3.90 0.60 6.78 Year Ending Mar-19 5 5.22 6.70 3.60 --