Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

926.50INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs939.50
Open
Rs946.00
Day's High
Rs946.65
Day's Low
Rs921.60
Volume
7,247,019
Avg. Vol
6,490,668
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 15.77 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 16 15
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 12 16 18
(3) HOLD 18 16 14 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 8 10 5 5
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.62 2.16 2.16

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 35 172,999.00 176,185.00 170,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 180,079.00 192,479.00 170,473.00 194,824.00
Year Ending Mar-17 48 687,243.00 691,720.00 679,358.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 45 715,398.00 747,850.00 704,480.00 777,932.00
Year Ending Mar-19 49 780,167.00 822,640.00 718,133.00 867,196.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22 15.77 16.30 15.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 15.84 16.61 15.00 16.63
Year Ending Mar-17 52 62.81 64.00 62.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 51 63.88 69.30 58.12 70.42
Year Ending Mar-19 51 68.83 78.65 58.50 76.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 6 5.76 12.00 1.40 12.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 170,135.00 170,780.00 644.72 0.38
Quarter Ending Mar-17 172,999.00 171,200.00 1,799.48 1.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 173,011.00 172,730.00 281.12 0.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 171,636.00 173,100.00 1,464.39 0.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 170,105.00 167,820.00 2,284.59 1.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.92 15.23 0.31 2.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15.77 15.76 0.01 0.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15.35 16.22 0.87 5.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15.34 15.77 0.43 2.79
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15.04 15.03 0.01 0.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 172,999.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 180,079.00 180,079.00 180,548.00 180,548.00 194,824.00
Year Ending Mar-17 687,243.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 715,398.00 715,045.00 714,905.00 716,332.00 777,932.00
Year Ending Mar-19 780,167.00 780,381.00 780,219.00 785,436.00 867,196.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15.77 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 15.84 15.84 15.83 15.96 16.63
Year Ending Mar-17 62.81 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 63.88 63.80 63.76 63.89 70.42
Year Ending Mar-19 68.83 68.76 68.91 69.72 76.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 5 6 8
Year Ending Mar-19 3 3 8 6
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4 10 8
Year Ending Mar-19 2 3 11 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

Infosys Ltd News

