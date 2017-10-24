Edition:
Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)

INGC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

82.90EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.43 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
€83.33
Open
€83.12
Day's High
€83.53
Day's Low
€82.68
Volume
154,313
Avg. Vol
274,442
52-wk High
€99.25
52-wk Low
€68.28

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.52 2.52 2.52

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 662.00 662.00 662.00 1,254.00
Year Ending Dec-17 18 2,487.63 2,529.01 2,445.83 2,482.91
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,755.29 3,028.00 2,551.59 2,702.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 4.73 5.26 3.95 4.68
Year Ending Dec-18 20 5.35 6.00 4.60 5.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.93 14.20 7.60 7.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 579.50 594.00 14.50 2.50
Quarter Ending Sep-11 248.70 249.23 0.53 0.21
Quarter Ending Jun-11 244.30 235.37 8.93 3.66
Quarter Ending Mar-11 196.43 204.90 8.47 4.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 662.00 662.00 662.00 662.00 1,254.00
Year Ending Dec-17 2,487.63 2,490.62 2,491.09 2,491.81 2,482.91
Year Ending Dec-18 2,755.29 2,744.24 2,744.74 2,729.41 2,702.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.73 4.74 4.72 4.72 4.68
Year Ending Dec-18 5.35 5.34 5.31 5.31 5.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

