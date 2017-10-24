Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
798.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.05 (-0.38%)
Rs-3.05 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,983.60
|6,983.60
|6,983.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|7,381.26
|7,381.26
|7,381.26
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8,119.39
|8,119.39
|8,119.39
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|25.66
|25.66
|25.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|28.58
|28.58
|28.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|32.53
|32.53
|32.53
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,613.80
|1,470.10
|143.70
|8.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|1,306.00
|1,330.20
|24.20
|1.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1,715.00
|1,653.10
|61.90
|3.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,593.20
|1,407.10
|186.10
|11.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1,828.31
|1,856.00
|27.69
|1.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6,983.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,381.26
|7,381.26
|7,381.26
|7,313.54
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,119.39
|8,119.39
|8,119.39
|7,971.76
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings