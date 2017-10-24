Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 6,983.60 6,983.60 6,983.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,381.26 7,381.26 7,381.26 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,119.39 8,119.39 8,119.39 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 25.66 25.66 25.66 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 28.58 28.58 28.58 -- Year Ending Mar-19 1 32.53 32.53 32.53 --