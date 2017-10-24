INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 3,023.50 3,619.00 2,729.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 12,610.60 14,522.00 11,964.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 14,616.50 15,491.00 13,833.00 16,314.30 Year Ending Mar-19 12 17,016.60 18,615.00 15,822.00 19,807.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.20 1.10 -0.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 3.97 7.70 1.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 8.03 9.80 6.00 18.67 Year Ending Mar-19 12 11.16 13.00 9.40 19.92