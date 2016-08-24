Investec PLC (INPJ.J)
INPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,880.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)
-109.00 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
9,989.00
Open
9,991.00
Day's High
10,029.00
Day's Low
9,825.00
Volume
602,549
Avg. Vol
1,142,869
52-wk High
10,603.00
52-wk Low
7,875.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|2,146.50
|2,158.00
|2,135.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|2,494.43
|2,539.30
|2,438.00
|2,242.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|2,693.17
|2,740.00
|2,603.00
|2,382.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|46.41
|48.94
|45.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|54.78
|58.27
|51.23
|49.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|59.52
|65.08
|55.08
|52.55
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|16.40
|16.40
|16.40
|13.01
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,146.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,494.43
|2,494.43
|2,494.43
|2,494.43
|2,242.97
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,693.17
|2,693.17
|2,693.17
|2,693.17
|2,382.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|54.78
|54.78
|54.78
|54.78
|49.93
|Year Ending Mar-19
|59.52
|59.52
|59.52
|59.52
|52.55
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
