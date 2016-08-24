Edition:
Investec PLC (INPJ.J)

INPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,880.00ZAc
2:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

-109.00 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
9,989.00
Open
9,991.00
Day's High
10,029.00
Day's Low
9,825.00
Volume
602,549
Avg. Vol
1,142,869
52-wk High
10,603.00
52-wk Low
7,875.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 2,146.50 2,158.00 2,135.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 2,494.43 2,539.30 2,438.00 2,242.97
Year Ending Mar-19 3 2,693.17 2,740.00 2,603.00 2,382.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 46.41 48.94 45.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 54.78 58.27 51.23 49.93
Year Ending Mar-19 3 59.52 65.08 55.08 52.55
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 16.40 16.40 16.40 13.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2,146.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,494.43 2,494.43 2,494.43 2,494.43 2,242.97
Year Ending Mar-19 2,693.17 2,693.17 2,693.17 2,693.17 2,382.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 46.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54.78 54.78 54.78 54.78 49.93
Year Ending Mar-19 59.52 59.52 59.52 59.52 52.55

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Investec PLC News

Market Views

