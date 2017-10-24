Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)
INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
209.35INR
11:15am BST
209.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.81%)
Rs-1.70 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs211.05
Rs211.05
Open
Rs211.70
Rs211.70
Day's High
Rs214.65
Rs214.65
Day's Low
Rs207.35
Rs207.35
Volume
6,113,596
6,113,596
Avg. Vol
16,425,796
16,425,796
52-wk High
Rs269.70
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
Rs57.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|25,360.70
|25,591.30
|25,130.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|33,750.40
|34,500.70
|33,000.00
|33,601.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|35,824.10
|36,298.20
|35,350.00
|22,198.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|8.06
|8.42
|7.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|9.45
|10.00
|8.90
|10.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|10.78
|11.90
|9.66
|12.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,354.00
|2,912.12
|4,441.88
|60.40
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,453.00
|7,087.02
|634.02
|9.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,953.00
|7,611.42
|658.42
|9.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|6,400.00
|6,176.92
|223.08
|3.49
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|6,308.00
|6,626.64
|318.64
|5.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25,360.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|33,750.40
|33,750.40
|33,750.40
|33,750.40
|33,601.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35,824.10
|35,824.10
|35,824.10
|35,824.10
|22,198.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- Indian shares inch up; Sun Pharma rises
- Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 mln shares of co for 6.63 bln rupees