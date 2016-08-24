Investec PLC (INVP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 2,168.63 2,265.66 2,087.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 5 2,481.18 2,539.30 2,438.00 2,291.02 Year Ending Mar-19 4 2,675.15 2,756.15 2,603.00 2,384.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 47.05 55.95 42.44 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 54.11 62.12 51.23 51.00 Year Ending Mar-19 5 56.41 58.39 55.08 53.27