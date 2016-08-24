Edition:
Investec PLC (INVP.L)

INVP.L on London Stock Exchange

558.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
558.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,463,446
52-wk High
630.50
52-wk Low
477.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 2,168.63 2,265.66 2,087.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 2,481.18 2,539.30 2,438.00 2,291.02
Year Ending Mar-19 4 2,675.15 2,756.15 2,603.00 2,384.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6 47.05 55.95 42.44 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 54.11 62.12 51.23 51.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 56.41 58.39 55.08 53.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2,168.63 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,481.18 2,481.18 2,493.81 2,493.81 2,291.02
Year Ending Mar-19 2,675.15 2,675.15 2,693.38 2,693.38 2,384.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 47.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54.11 54.11 54.42 54.42 51.00
Year Ending Mar-19 56.41 56.41 57.38 57.38 53.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Investec PLC News

Market Views

