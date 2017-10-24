Edition:
Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.76EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.56 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
€33.32
Open
€33.31
Day's High
€33.72
Day's Low
€32.40
Volume
24,810
Avg. Vol
15,129
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.57 2.57 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 407.18 416.00 405.00 386.40
Year Ending Dec-18 6 438.18 458.00 425.00 416.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.99 1.07 0.92 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.05 1.09 0.98 0.96
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.90 12.90 12.90 8.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 84.00 92.70 8.70 10.36
Quarter Ending Dec-14 63.00 75.00 12.00 19.05
Quarter Ending Jun-13 65.40 70.70 5.30 8.10
Quarter Ending Mar-13 116.40 147.90 31.50 27.06
Quarter Ending Sep-12 115.00 118.90 3.90 3.39

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 407.18 407.18 406.44 401.64 386.40
Year Ending Dec-18 438.18 438.18 435.16 429.67 416.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.99 0.99 0.98 0.97 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 1.05 1.05 1.04 1.03 0.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Interparfums SA News

