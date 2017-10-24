Edition:
IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

489.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs487.90
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs488.00
Volume
136,912
Avg. Vol
395,954
52-wk High
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.00 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 13 14 14 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.74 2.83 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7,251.18 7,251.18 7,251.18 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 9,874.00 9,874.00 9,874.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 31,838.60 32,580.00 30,746.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 34,159.40 35,880.00 32,023.00 37,200.00
Year Ending Mar-19 16 39,253.90 41,753.00 37,312.00 41,619.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.00 5.65 4.34 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.17 6.17 6.17 --
Year Ending Mar-17 22 16.04 24.50 12.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 17.56 24.90 7.60 28.64
Year Ending Mar-19 17 25.88 37.00 20.50 35.18

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,251.18 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 9,874.00 9,874.00 9,874.00 9,874.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,838.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 34,159.40 34,159.40 34,328.90 35,008.80 37,200.00
Year Ending Mar-19 39,253.90 39,494.50 39,635.30 40,315.30 41,619.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.17 6.17 6.17 6.17 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.56 17.56 18.03 21.02 28.64
Year Ending Mar-19 25.88 25.89 26.32 28.87 35.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

IPCA Laboratories Ltd News

