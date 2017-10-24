IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)
IPCA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
489.35INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.45 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
Rs487.90
Open
Rs490.00
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs488.00
Volume
136,912
Avg. Vol
395,954
52-wk High
Rs657.60
52-wk Low
Rs400.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.00
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|13
|14
|14
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.74
|2.83
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,251.18
|7,251.18
|7,251.18
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|9,874.00
|9,874.00
|9,874.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|31,838.60
|32,580.00
|30,746.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|34,159.40
|35,880.00
|32,023.00
|37,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|39,253.90
|41,753.00
|37,312.00
|41,619.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.00
|5.65
|4.34
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6.17
|6.17
|6.17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22
|16.04
|24.50
|12.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|17.56
|24.90
|7.60
|28.64
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|25.88
|37.00
|20.50
|35.18
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,251.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|9,874.00
|9,874.00
|9,874.00
|9,874.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31,838.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34,159.40
|34,159.40
|34,328.90
|35,008.80
|37,200.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39,253.90
|39,494.50
|39,635.30
|40,315.30
|41,619.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.17
|6.17
|6.17
|6.17
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.56
|17.56
|18.03
|21.02
|28.64
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25.88
|25.89
|26.32
|28.87
|35.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|2
- BRIEF-India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss
- BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
- Indian shares flat; NSE index headed for first weekly loss in five
- BRIEF-IPCA Labs says USFDA states drugs from SEZ Indore, Piparia unit will be refused admission into U.S.
- BRIEF-IPCA Labs says USFDA states drugs from Ratlam facility will be refused admission into U.S.