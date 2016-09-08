Edition:
Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

75.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
75.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,369,651
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
52.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.57 2.57 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,358.84 3,601.00 3,156.00 3,425.16
Year Ending Dec-18 8 3,301.87 3,588.00 3,061.00 3,450.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 47.89 58.70 40.32 68.82
Year Ending Dec-18 8 52.43 60.30 44.01 71.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,358.84 3,358.84 3,352.71 3,393.61 3,425.16
Year Ending Dec-18 3,301.87 3,301.87 3,315.51 3,398.44 3,450.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 47.89 47.89 57.11 58.31 68.82
Year Ending Dec-18 52.43 52.43 59.29 61.02 71.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Interserve PLC News

Market Views

