Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)
ISGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.33TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-1.48%)
Prev Close
1.35TL
Open
1.35TL
Day's High
1.35TL
Day's Low
1.32TL
Volume
3,971,624
Avg. Vol
3,189,017
52-wk High
1.52TL
52-wk Low
1.29TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|2.75
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|277.22
|294.23
|245.43
|309.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|991.16
|1,215.89
|780.00
|661.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.46
|0.46
|0.46
|0.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|57.00
|60.33
|3.33
|5.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|108.00
|106.83
|1.17
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|37.00
|38.21
|1.21
|3.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|33.50
|34.91
|1.41
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|39.00
|36.88
|2.12
|5.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|277.22
|277.22
|293.11
|293.11
|309.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|991.16
|991.16
|878.79
|878.79
|661.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings