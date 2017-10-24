Edition:
United Kingdom

Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)

ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

875.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-21.80 (-2.43%)
Prev Close
Rs897.20
Open
Rs908.95
Day's High
Rs908.95
Day's Low
Rs875.30
Volume
30,710
Avg. Vol
57,158
52-wk High
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.50 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,786.67 1,834.00 1,756.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 11,360.70 11,538.00 11,244.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,818.00 13,089.00 12,712.00 13,048.70
Year Ending Mar-19 4 14,799.20 15,377.00 14,402.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 27.70 29.60 25.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 37.97 40.00 35.80 35.42
Year Ending Mar-19 4 50.83 55.60 44.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,441.67 4,675.00 233.33 5.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,084.50 3,048.50 36.00 1.17
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,608.00 1,781.00 173.00 10.76
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4,129.50 3,699.90 429.60 10.40
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3,170.00 2,854.50 315.50 9.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,786.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 11,360.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,818.00 12,818.00 12,818.00 12,818.00 13,048.70
Year Ending Mar-19 14,799.20 14,799.20 14,799.20 14,799.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Insecticides (India) Ltd News

