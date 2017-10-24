Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,807.06 1,854.00 1,775.95 1,841.68 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,845.31 1,898.00 1,802.74 1,880.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.40 2.60 2.22 2.52 Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.62 2.80 2.40 2.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.60 11.60 11.60 13.00